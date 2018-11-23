On birthday, Mulayam visits SP office, skips Shivpal Yadav outfit event

Mulayam Singh Yadav visited the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters for his 79th birthday celebrations on Thursday. He cut a cake and addressed party workers, urging them to create a situation in which no government can be formed at the Centre without its support. He also warned against attempts to “break” the SP.

Meanwhile, Deepak Mishra, spokesperson of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), an outfit recently launched by Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Yadav, confirmed that the SP founder was unable to attend a ‘dangal’ organised in Etawah for his birthday.

Shivpal tweeted photos of the ‘dangal’ and himself cutting a birthday cake for his brother. “I ask you to fix my programmes at the commissionerate level, I will be there,” Mulayam told SP office-bearers, hinting at his willingness to campaign for the party. “I ask you all to take a pledge that in the days to come, besides forming the government in UP, we have to create such a situation in Delhi that no government can be formed without the SP. This is my request to you,” he added.

An SP statement quoted him as saying that some people are involved in breaking up the party. “We have to strengthen the party more. We should try to work for people and ensure that no one is unhappy with us,” he said.

Asking SP workers to adopt the habit of reading and writing, he said, “There is a collection of my speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and as a defence minister, and the workers should read them.” He said that when he was defence minister, “we chased away China and Pakistan”. “It needs courage,” he said. “You all should follow the path of justice and stand up wherever there is injustice against anyone,” he said.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav was not present at the event as he was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, but he tweeted a photograph with father Mulayam. “I congratulate ‘Netaji’ on his birthday. He taught us all to follow Gandhiji’s path of truth and non-violence, Lohiaji’s ideology of identifying ills to remove them and also that trust is the biggest wealth in human relations,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.