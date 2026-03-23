On Bihar Diwas, PM Modi praises Nitish for state’s development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday — March 22 happens to be the Bihar Diwas — praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Bihar’s progress and also took pride in his own role in the state’s success story. Nitish reciprocated by thanking the PM and said that under his (PM Modi’s) leadership Bihar will achieve newer heights.
On being nominated to Rajya Sabha, Nitish, according to rules, has to resign as a member of Legislative Council by March 30.
In a three-page letter to Nitish, PM Modi said: “Under your leadership, Bihar has witnessed a profound transformation. Your personal commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, combined with good governance, has unleashed a new wave of trust, stability, and progress in the state. Today’s Bihar, drawing inspiration from its glorious past, is confidently striding towards the future. Bihar’s journey, in fact, mirrors India’s, where continuity, change, and hope all run hand in hand.”
PM Modi also recalled turbulent times that inspired the Bihar Movement in 1974. “Indian democracy faced its greatest challenge in the early and mid-1970s. At that time, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan inspired the people to strongly oppose the attacks on the democratic system. Recently, the NDA government had the opportunity to honour Jananayak Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna, which was applauded nationwide.”
Crediting the NDA government at the Centre for having contributed towards Bihar’s development, Modi said: “I consider myself fortunate that my government and I have had the opportunity to accelerate Bihar’s development journey. Over the past decade, our focus has been on infrastructure, connectivity, and inclusive growth. Our initiatives have reinvigorated the state’s efforts. This has not only created new opportunities for the people of the state, but has also strengthened Bihar’s role in India’s development journey.”
Nitish reciprocated to the PM’ gesture and said, “We remain continuously committed to the all-round development of the state … We are receiving full cooperation from the Central Government … Under your guidance and support, the hardworking and talented people of Bihar will surely take the state and the country to new heights.”
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
... Read More