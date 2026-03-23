On Bihar Diwas, PM Modi praises Nitish for state’s development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday — March 22 happens to be the Bihar Diwas — praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Bihar’s progress and also took pride in his own role in the state’s success story. Nitish reciprocated by thanking the PM and said that under his (PM Modi’s) leadership Bihar will achieve newer heights.

On being nominated to Rajya Sabha, Nitish, according to rules, has to resign as a member of Legislative Council by March 30.

In a three-page letter to Nitish, PM Modi said: “Under your leadership, Bihar has witnessed a profound transformation. Your personal commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, combined with good governance, has unleashed a new wave of trust, stability, and progress in the state. Today’s Bihar, drawing inspiration from its glorious past, is confidently striding towards the future. Bihar’s journey, in fact, mirrors India’s, where continuity, change, and hope all run hand in hand.”