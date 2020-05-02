On 500-km walk home, three of UP family die in mishap

Ranjit Singh (44) and his brother Dinesh (37) died instantly, while Dinesh’s wife Santkumari (32) died in hospital, he said. (Representational) Ranjit Singh (44) and his brother Dinesh (37) died instantly, while Dinesh’s wife Santkumari (32) died in hospital, he said. (Representational)

Three members of a family died in a road accident while walking from Delhi to their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, a distance of around 500 km. The migrant workers were crushed by a tractor after it was rammed by a truck in rural Aligarh, roughly 130 km into their long walk home, said Parshuram Singh, Circle Officer (Iglas) Aligarh.

Ranjit Singh (44) and his brother Dinesh (37) died instantly, while Dinesh’s wife Santkumari (32) died in hospital, he said.

“We received information about an accident at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday night on GT Road in Madrak area. When we reached the spot, we found that two persons had died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a nearby hospital. Upon further inquiry it was found that the persons were a group of migrant laborers who were walking back home to their respective villages in UP approximately 500 km away from Delhi. An FIR has been filed against the truck driver and will be soon arrested”, said Singh.

According to officials, the victims were working as daily wagers in Narela. Some labourers from Etah were also travelling along with the family.

