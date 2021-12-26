Omicron in India: States that have imposed restrictions so far

As cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant continue to rise across the nation, several states are bringing back curbs as a precautionary measure.

Till now, 422 Omicron cases have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered. Maharashtra has the highest number of new variant cases, at 108, followed by Delhi at 76, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38 and Tamil Nadu 34.

The Union Health Ministry has asked states to ensure stringent implementation of Covid-19 protocols and urged citizens to not lower their guard, especially during the festive season. It also stated that the world is witnessing a fourth surge of Covid cases.

Here’s a list of states that have introduced restrictions amid rising Omicron cases

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose “night curfew” for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am. The government has also announced restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka.” Places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the premises.

Haryana

The Haryana government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am, while also prohibiting the gathering of more than 200 persons in public places, as well as other programmes, till further notice.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday chaired a meeting to review Covid preparedness in the state. He said, “In order to curb the influence of Omicron, it is necessary that people should be made more aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure vaccination is done for everyone. Wherever necessary, essential arrangements should be ensured.”

On December 23, more than two lakh people got their second dose of the Covid vaccine. “Apart from this, 30,000-32,000 people are being tested daily by the department and the samples of those being found positive are being sent for genome sequencing,” Khattar added.

Maharashtra

Reporting the highest number of Omicron cases, the state government has banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions.

In the new guidelines, only 100 people are allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings. Gyms, spas, hotels, theatres and cinema halls in the state can only allow 50 per cent of the full capacity.

The imposition of a fresh lockdown in the state will be considered only if the daily demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonne, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

People wearing face masks visit a church to celebrate Christmas in Kolkata. (PTI) People wearing face masks visit a church to celebrate Christmas in Kolkata. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. Besides the curfew, other Covid-related protocols and restrictions would also come into place, including a ban on gatherings of more than 200 people.

The government has also ordered a special drive at marketplaces to spread the message: “Mask nahi, toh saman nahi” (no selling products to people without masks).

Delhi

The Delhi government has banned all events or gatherings to celebrate Christmas or New Year in the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as per its order dated December 15, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events are prohibited and no gatherings can be held.

Authorities have also started conducting raids at bars and restaurants flouting norms.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government announced on December 20 to continue with the existing night curfew hours from 1 am to 5 am until December 31. A circular issued by the home department said that the decision comes in light of the “present Covid-19 situation in the state”. The night curfew is for 8 districts reporting cases.

The variant has so far been detected in nine districts in the state including Porbandar, Jamnagar city and Ahmedabad city.

Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Madhya Pradesh

Amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols.

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday chaired a high-level consultative meeting with medical, public health experts and top officials at the secretariat to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister said that all shops, commercial complexes and cinemas should compulsorily follow guidelines to prevent the virus spread and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure. Stalin appealed to the people to avoid gathering in large numbers. People should follow guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he said.

Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital amid fear of spread of ‘Omicron variant’ in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital amid fear of spread of ‘Omicron variant’ in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal

The West Bengal government had extended its covid restrictions till December 15 and decided to keep prevailing night curfew hours from 11 pm to 5 am unchanged. However, essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

Jammu and Kashmir

In view of the recent upsurge in cases, the UT Administration has decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Test of all passengers travelling to J&K by road. The test will be conducted at Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K from Punjab, and at least 33 per cent of incoming travellers will have to undergo RTPCR test, according to an order issued on Thursday by Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav.