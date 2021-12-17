Over 100 cases of Omicron variant detected in India: Top developments

The government on Friday said that as many as 101 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and UTs in the country so far. It also advised people to stay vigilant and avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings.

Here are the top Covid-19 related developments

🔴 In a press briefing, health ministry officials advised people to keep new year celebrations low key. They said that even though the daily toll of Covid cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

🔴 Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), officials said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It is likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, they added.

🔴 Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that its vaccine Covavax has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO). Once launched, the vaccine will be available to be administered to beneficiaries starting from as young as three-year olds.

This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now W.H.O. approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration, @Novavax @WHO @GaviSeth @Gavi @gatesfoundation https://t.co/7C8RVZa3Y4 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 17, 2021

🔴 Eight new Omicron patients were detected in Maharashtra which took the total of such cases in the state to 48.

🔴 Delhi also announced that 10 new Omicron cases were detected in the national captial, taking the total tally in the city to 20. Of this, 10 people have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satendra Jain said.

🔴 Three passengers, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday morning, tested positive for coronavirus and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are infected with the Omicron variant.

🔴 A Zimbabwe-based NRI man, his wife and brother-in-law, who had contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat earlier this month, have now tested negative for the infection, PTI reported.

🔴 Two travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is not listed as a high-risk country by India, were Friday found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total number of such cases in Kerala to seven.

🔴 On the vaccination front, the government said that India has so far administered 82.8 crore first doses and 53.72 crore second doses.