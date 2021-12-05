Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: 2 more cases of Omicron in India; Areas with over 3 cases to be classified as clusters in K’taka

Over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India in one day

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in a day crossed one crore on Saturday after more than two months, taking the total jabs given so far to over 127.5 crore, amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India so far.

The vaccination has gathered pace in the country over the last one week after South Africa reported the new variant which has been designated as a variant of concern by WHO. More than one crore vaccine doses have been administered till 8.15 pm on Saturday.

"India achieves another 1,00,00,000 #COVID19 vaccinations today! With the #HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. (PTI)