Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: 2 more cases of Omicron in India; Areas with over 3 cases to be classified as clusters in K’taka

Omicron Covid Variant Live Updates: Two more cases of Omicron were reported in the country on Saturday, one each from Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Mumbai, taking the total to four. Both have mild symptoms of Covid. The first two cases of Omicron were reported from Bengaluru, of whom one flew out of the country.
One of those declared positive for the Omicron variant on Saturday is a 33-year-old who travelled to India from Cape Town in South Africa, arriving in Mumbai on November 24, via Dubai and Delhi. He is the first patient with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra. The second Omicron patient is a 72-year-old NRI who flew in from Zimbabwe on November 28, and is Gujarat’s first case.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that any area with three or more cases of Covid-19 will be classified as a cluster. Sources said that the decision has been taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the state. Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had said that areas having at least 10 Covid-19 cases would be declared as clusters.
The chief minister said the state government has received a preliminary report on Omicron cases. “The health department has been instructed to obtain a comprehensive report on treatment protocol being followed in various countries. At present, the protocol followed for the Delta variant is being applied to Omicron infections, too. I want a scientific system to be followed. Experts have said that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but it has not shown severe implications. However, instructions have been issued to intensify tracing and treatment,” Bommai said. Read the full report here.
The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in a day crossed one crore on Saturday after more than two months, taking the total jabs given so far to over 127.5 crore, amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India so far.
The vaccination has gathered pace in the country over the last one week after South Africa reported the new variant which has been designated as a variant of concern by WHO. More than one crore vaccine doses have been administered till 8.15 pm on Saturday.
"India achieves another 1,00,00,000 #COVID19 vaccinations today! With the #HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. (PTI)