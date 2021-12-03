Omicron Covid Variant Live Updates: ‘Will hold meeting with top officials today,’ says Karnataka CM on 2 new Omicron cases

Omicron Covid Variant Live Updates: A day after the Union Health Ministry announced that the first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been detected in Karnataka, the state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that contact tracing of the two patients is currently underway. Bommai is set to chair a meeting with top officials to review the Covid situation in the state.
The two patients have been identified as a 66-year-old South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru via Dubai last month, and a 46-year-old doctor at a private hospital in the city, with no travel history. Both were fully vaccinated before testing positive and displayed only mild symptoms, officials said. The Ministry, however, stressed that there was no need to panic, called for strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and urged everyone to adopt the “universal vaccine” of wearing masks to tackle the new challenge.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday sought to corner the government over its handling of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, slow pace of vaccination and poor genome sequencing of the virus during a debate on Covid-19 in Lok Sabha.
With 9,216 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,46,15,757, while the active cases increased to 99,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
With more than 260 million cases and 5.2 million deaths due to Covid-19worldwide as we enter the third year of the pandemic, it is clear that the battle is far from over. Almost all vaccines that are based on the initial Wuhan virus genome have held on to their promise of greatly reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation, and death due to Covid, including the more infectious Delta, which now accounts for over 99% of the pandemic worldwide. But the recent, fierce fourth wave in European countries, more than two-thirds of whose populations are fully vaccinated, and a surge of infections in the US, have sent alarm bells ringing around the world.
It is an unfortunate fact that many rich countries have more vaccines in stock than they can consume. About 8 billion shots have been given, but an unacceptable gap remains between rich and poor countries. For example, vaccination coverage in many countries in Africa remains well below 10%. Read the full report here.
While India’s cricket tour of South Africa is set to be delayed by a week after global panic over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the hosts have underlined the sturdiness of the bio-safe bubbles put in place for the cricketers.
The chief medical officer of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Dr Shuaib Manjra has said that though the virus spread is “growing exponentially” in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg region where India are slated to play their first two Tests, there are protocols in place for all eventualities.
Speaking to The Indian Express Manjra said, “South Africa is at the beginning of the fourth wave. Statistically, the cases are growing exponentially. But the evidence so far is that the cases have been mild in general. The risk of hospitalisation, in Gauteng, is growing especially in the unvaccinated population. 75 per cent of the cases suggest that.” Manjra went on to cite the ongoing tour of India A of South Africa to buttress his point saying, “there have been zero positive cases so far.” Read his interview here.
The death toll climbed to 4,70,115 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 159 consecutive days now.
The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said. (PTI)
Two international travellers who arrived in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Friday. One of the Covid patients arrived at Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Singapore, while the other arrived in Chennai from the United Kingdom.
"Samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Chennai and Bengaluru," Subramanian said. (ANI)
