Omicron Covid Variant Live Updates: ‘Will hold meeting with top officials today,’ says Karnataka CM on 2 new Omicron cases

Omicron Covid Variant Live Updates: A day after the Union Health Ministry announced that the first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been detected in Karnataka, the state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that contact tracing of the two patients is currently underway. Bommai is set to chair a meeting with top officials to review the Covid situation in the state.

The two patients have been identified as a 66-year-old South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru via Dubai last month, and a 46-year-old doctor at a private hospital in the city, with no travel history. Both were fully vaccinated before testing positive and displayed only mild symptoms, officials said. The Ministry, however, stressed that there was no need to panic, called for strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and urged everyone to adopt the “universal vaccine” of wearing masks to tackle the new challenge.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday sought to corner the government over its handling of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, slow pace of vaccination and poor genome sequencing of the virus during a debate on Covid-19 in Lok Sabha.

With 9,216 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,46,15,757, while the active cases increased to 99,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.