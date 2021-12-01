Amid Omicron scare, India unlikely to resume international flights from December 15

India may not resume scheduled commercial international flights December 15 onwards, as planned earlier, in light of the evolving situation pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In an order Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course”.

A senior DGCA official confirmed that this means, as of now, the December 15 date is being kept in abeyance.