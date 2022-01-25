What are the Covid-19 restrictions on inter-state travel?

As Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the country due to the Omicron variant, travel curbs and other protocols have been put in place to control the spread.

The Union Home Ministry has issued a general advisory for inter-state travel. According to the advisory, there shall be no bar on inter-State travel by air, rail, water, or road. Asymptomatic patients who have been vaccinated with both Covid-19 jabs could be exempted from showing a negative RT-PCR report on their travels. Passengers who are found symptomatic on arrival shall be subjected to Rapid Antigen Test. The home ministry has, however, allowed the States to implement additional restrictions, based on their local requirements.

Here’s a list of states with Covid-19 restrictions for domestic travelers

Goa

Travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 test of no more than 48 hours old before entering Goa. A mandatory Covid-19 test will be conducted for those who do not have a Covid-19 test certificate. This test will cost passengers Rs 2,000.

Jammu and Kashmir

Passengers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir have to show a mandatory negative RT-PCR report of not older than 72 hours. Passengers not in possession of a negative Covid-19 report will be required to undergo a test upon arrival. All passengers arriving at the J&K airport will be kept in Institutional quarantine until results for their Covid-19 test arrive. Defence personnel arriving in the UT are exempted from these rules.

Sikkim

It is mandatory for all passengers entering Sikkim to produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to the date of entry, the state government announced on Monday. In case a person cannot produce an RT-PCR negative test report, he/she has to undergo a rapid antigen test at all entry check posts and Pakyong Airport.

Delhi

According to the guidelines, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving in Delhi, especially from states where there has been a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers on arrival. Positive passengers will be quarantined at home or hospital for 10 days. No mandatory Covid-19 tests will be done. All passengers have to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Madhya Pradesh

A mandatory thermal screening will be done on arrival. For passengers arriving from Maharashtra, a mandatory RT-PCR negative report is required. The report should not be older than 72 hours. Those not in possession of the report will be required to undergo the test. The state requires 10 days of institutional quarantine for those who have tested positive.

Andhra Pradesh

A Covid-19 test will be done on all passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A 7-day institutional quarantine is also mandatory for passengers arriving from these states. A 14-day home quarantine for passengers arriving from the remaining locations.

Karnataka

Passengers coming from Maharashtra will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for 14 days. Home quarantine of 14 days is also mandatory for passengers coming from other states.

Tamil Nadu

People entering Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat will be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival. For passengers coming from other states, only symptomatic passengers will be tested for Covid.

Tripura

Random Covid-19 testing will be done on every fifth passenger arriving in Tripura. Passengers with foreign travel history in the last 28 days are to be kept in institutional quarantine till the results are declared.

Haryana

No mandatory Covid-19 test will be done for domestic travellers arriving in Haryana. However, thermal screening will be done on all passengers on arrival. Those who test positive will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. No institutional quarantine is required. Any passenger flying to Chandigarh will have to fill out a self-declaration form.

Punjab

Random testing will be conducted on passengers arriving in Punjab. It is mandatory for all passengers to register on the COVA Punjab app. For those arriving in Chandigarh, random testing will be only done for the Punjab residents.

Uttarakhand

Random Covid-19 testing will be conducted for arrivals. All passengers travelling to the state will need to register on the state website.

Nagaland

Nagaland requires institutional quarantine of 14 days for all passengers, followed by a home quarantine for 14 days. For vulnerable groups (people above the age of 60, children, pregnant women), 28-day active surveillance will be done.