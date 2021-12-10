Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: Amid Omicron scare, WHO wary of vaccine hoarding; international flights suspended till Jan 31

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Live Updates: The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported.

The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022. This is a return to the monthly extension of international flight bans after the government last month decided to resume scheduled international flights December 15 onwards, and later rescinded its decision.

Also, the US is expanding Covid-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The US and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.