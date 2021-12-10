Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: Amid Omicron scare, WHO wary of vaccine hoarding; international flights suspended till Jan 31

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Live Updates: The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported.
The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022. This is a return to the monthly extension of international flight bans after the government last month decided to resume scheduled international flights December 15 onwards, and later rescinded its decision.
Also, the US is expanding Covid-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The US and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
Separate guidelines will be issued for student hostels and Covid clusters as a part of the Covid-19 management in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. He said, “Guidelines for the hostels will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, making double dose of vaccines compulsory for the ones engaged in cooking food and setting up isolation rooms.”
He further said, “Details have been obtained from the expert committee on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and Omicron, the new variant. Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But the committee has advised us to maintain caution.”
Read more
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022. This is a return to the monthly extension of international flight bans after the government last month decided to resume scheduled international flights December 15 onwards, and later rescinded its decision. With the extension on the suspension, international flights will continue to operate under the air-bubble arrangement.
The decision to resume regular international flights from December 15 was put in abeyance in light of the evolving situation pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. While announcing the scrapping of the resumption, the DGCA had said that the effective date of resumption would be announced in due course.
Read more
Amid scare of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the results of the fifth genome sequencing conducted by Kasturba Gandhi Hospital has come as a relief for Mumbai. Among the 221 samples tested from the city, only two were identified with Omicron variant on Thursday. The remaining tested positive for Delta variant and Delta derivatives.
According to the data, the BMC has conducted genome sequencing of 277 samples of Covid-19 patients. Among them, while 221 patients were from Mumbai, the rest were from outside the city. Of the 277, 24 (11 per cent) were infected with Delta variant and 195 (89 per cent) with Delta derivatives — sub-lineages of the Delta variant. This indicates that Delta derivatives are dominating over Delta variants.
Read more
The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported.
The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them. (AP)