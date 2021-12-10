scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: Amid Omicron scare, WHO wary of vaccine hoarding; international flights suspended till Jan 31

🔴 Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today, COVID-19 New Variant Omicron Latest News 10 December 2021: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 10, 2021 10:03:26 am
COVID-19 New Variant Live News, omicron Coronavirus indiaOmicron Covid-19 India Latest Update: Covid-19 testing centre in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Live Updates: The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported.

The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022. This is a return to the monthly extension of international flight bans after the government last month decided to resume scheduled international flights December 15 onwards, and later rescinded its decision.

Also, the US is expanding Covid-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The US and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

Live Blog

Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: DGCA suspends international flights till Jan 31; FDA expands Pfizer's Covid booster, opens extra dose to age 16; Austrians who flout vaccine mandate face fines up to $4,000; Follow Live Updates here.

10:00 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Karnataka: Soon, separate guidelines for hostel students and Covid clusters, says CM

Separate guidelines will be issued for student hostels and Covid clusters as a part of the Covid-19 management in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. He said, “Guidelines for the hostels will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, making double dose of vaccines compulsory for the ones engaged in cooking food and setting up isolation rooms.”

He further said, “Details have been obtained from the expert committee on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and Omicron, the new variant. Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But the committee has advised us to maintain caution.”

Read more

09:47 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Ban on scheduled international passenger flights extended till Jan 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international scheduled passenger flights till January 31, 2022. This is a return to the monthly extension of international flight bans after the government last month decided to resume scheduled international flights December 15 onwards, and later rescinded its decision. With the extension on the suspension, international flights will continue to operate under the air-bubble arrangement.

The decision to resume regular international flights from December 15 was put in abeyance in light of the evolving situation pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. While announcing the scrapping of the resumption, the DGCA had said that the effective date of resumption would be announced in due course.

Read more

09:36 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Omicron: 5th genome sequencing report confirms only 2 cases in Mumbai

Amid scare of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the results of the fifth genome sequencing conducted by Kasturba Gandhi Hospital has come as a relief for Mumbai. Among the 221 samples tested from the city, only two were identified with Omicron variant on Thursday. The remaining tested positive for Delta variant and Delta derivatives.

According to the data, the BMC has conducted genome sequencing of 277 samples of Covid-19 patients. Among them, while 221 patients were from Mumbai, the rest were from outside the city. Of the 277, 24 (11 per cent) were infected with Delta variant and 195 (89 per cent) with Delta derivatives — sub-lineages of the Delta variant. This indicates that Delta derivatives are dominating over Delta variants.

Read more

09:26 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Amid Omicron scare, WHO wary of vaccine hoarding

The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported.

The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them. (AP)

Puseletso Lesofi, prepares to sequence COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. The centre ls part of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, which discovered the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Amid scare of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the results of the fifth genome sequencing conducted by Kasturba Gandhi Hospital has come as a relief for Mumbai. Among the 221 samples tested from the city, only two were identified with Omicron variant on Thursday. The remaining tested positive for Delta variant and Delta derivatives.

According to the data, the BMC has conducted genome sequencing of 277 samples of Covid-19 patients. Among them, while 221 patients were from Mumbai, the rest were from outside the city. Of the 277, 24 (11 per cent) were infected with Delta variant and 195 (89 per cent) with Delta derivatives — sub-lineages of the Delta variant. This indicates that Delta derivatives are dominating over Delta variants.

READ | Omicron: 5th genome sequencing report confirms only 2 cases in Mumbai

Thirteen passengers who arrived from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries to Tamil Nadu till date have tested Covid-19 positive and their RTPCR Samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

The minister for health and family welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive while 33,112 people arrived from ‘non-risk’ countries, of which two have tested positive.

READ | 13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid positive: TN health minister

Britain on Thursday implored people to obey tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after revelations about alleged lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy. Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID lockdown when such festivities were banned for the population.

READ | Amid party outcry, Britain implores people: Obey COVID rules

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.