Monday, December 06, 2021
Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 20

Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today, COVID-19 Variant Omicron Latest News 6 December 2021: Delhi Health Minister said the Centre should stop flights coming from countries where the variant has been detected so far, reiterating CM Arvind Kejriwal's demand.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 6, 2021 9:54:05 am
Pilgrims undergo thermal screening at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases, in Katra about 45km from Jammu, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Live Updates: India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry’s press release in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on December 6. As many as 211 new deaths were reported in the country. With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416.

Of the 161 deaths reported in Kerala on Monday, 23 were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 138 were added as per a government order dated September 29 that added a few more criteria for declaring death due to Covid.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have sprung up in India with Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases on Sunday. Currently, India’s tally stands at 21.

While seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family, in Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed — all of whom had attended the same wedding. In Delhi, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

Live Blog

Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: India records 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, 211 deaths; Omicron variant detected in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka -- India's tally crosses 20; Follow this space for the latest coronavirus updates.

09:54 (IST)06 Dec 2021
India reports 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, 211 deaths

India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry’s press release in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on December 6. As many as 211 new deaths were reported in the country. With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416.

Of the 161 deaths reported in Kerala on Monday, 23 were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 138 were added as per a government order dated September 29 that added a few more criteria for declaring death due to Covid.

09:32 (IST)06 Dec 2021
How Pune's CSIR-NCL is playing key role in Omicron fightback

Working round-the-clock on genome sequencing in the last few days, CSIR-NCL and IISER, Pune, have become an integral factor in Omicron detection not just in Pune but the entire state and, by extension, in India’s Covid-19 fightback. 

“Our team at the genome sequencing and surveillance lab diligently worked without any delay once they received a suspected Omicron positive sample. Our goal was to hasten the detection and identification of this rapidly transmissible variant of concern in Pune,” said a scientist. Read more

09:15 (IST)06 Dec 2021
US chief medical adviser says early reports encouraging about Omicron variant

US President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Sunday said that scientists need more information before drawing conclusion's about Omicron's severity, news agency AP reported.

Reports from South Africa, where the variant was first detected, suggest that hospitalisation rates have not increased alarmingly. "Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said. However, he added, "We have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to Delta."

World Health Organisation epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove that even if a large number of Omicron cases are mild, "some of those individuals will need hospitalisations.They will need to go into ICU and some people will die...We don't want to see that happen on top of an already difficult situation with Delta circulating globally."

A worker sanitises the premises of the historic Taj Mahal amid concern over Omicron variant, in Agra, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amid Omicron alert, Maharashtra short of kits for early detection

With Omicron making its presence felt in Maharashtra, the state government has asked districts to procure the S-gene test, which enables quick detection of the variant. However, apart from Mumbai and Pune, no other district in the state has these test kits.

The test detects the absence of the S-gene, which is an indicator of the presence of this variant in a Covid positive patient. Formally known as the S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) test, this proxy test can be used for early detection.

On November 30, state Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas wrote to the districts to run the SGTF test for “efficient detection for Omicron” and instructed that specimens with SGTF should be prioritised for genomic sequencing and confirmation of Omicron. “Use of SGTF approach may lead to faster detection rate,” he instructed.

Centre should stop flights from countries hit by Omicron: Delhi health minister reiterates Kejriwal’s demand

With the first case of Covid cause by the Omicron variant being detected in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Centre should stop flights coming from countries where the variant has been detected so far.

He was reiterating the demand of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has appealed to the Prime Minister on two occasions in the past, asking that flight from these countries be stopped to make sure the new variant does not spread in the country.

At present, passengers from Europe as well as 10 other countries have been tagged as ‘at risk’ by the Indian government. These include South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, and Israel. Passengers arriving from these countries have to mandatorily get tested at the airport and wait for the results.

