Omicron Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 20

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Live Updates: India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry’s press release in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on December 6. As many as 211 new deaths were reported in the country. With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416.
Of the 161 deaths reported in Kerala on Monday, 23 were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 138 were added as per a government order dated September 29 that added a few more criteria for declaring death due to Covid.
Several cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have sprung up in India with Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases on Sunday. Currently, India’s tally stands at 21.
While seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family, in Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed — all of whom had attended the same wedding. In Delhi, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.
Working round-the-clock on genome sequencing in the last few days, CSIR-NCL and IISER, Pune, have become an integral factor in Omicron detection not just in Pune but the entire state and, by extension, in India’s Covid-19 fightback.
“Our team at the genome sequencing and surveillance lab diligently worked without any delay once they received a suspected Omicron positive sample. Our goal was to hasten the detection and identification of this rapidly transmissible variant of concern in Pune,” said a scientist. Read more
US President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Sunday said that scientists need more information before drawing conclusion's about Omicron's severity, news agency AP reported.
Reports from South Africa, where the variant was first detected, suggest that hospitalisation rates have not increased alarmingly. "Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said. However, he added, "We have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to Delta."
World Health Organisation epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove that even if a large number of Omicron cases are mild, "some of those individuals will need hospitalisations.They will need to go into ICU and some people will die...We don't want to see that happen on top of an already difficult situation with Delta circulating globally."