scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Omicron Coronavirus India Live: India’s Omicron tally rises to 213; most cases in Delhi, Maharashtra

Covid-19 Active Cases India Dec 22 updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Statistics: India has so far reported over 200 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:09:54 am
Covid live updates: A health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid test as cases of 'Omicron' variant rise in India, at Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus Live News: The country has so far reported 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new infections of the Omicron variant which took the tally of such cases in the state to 54.  Omicron cases in the capital have increased to 57. Delhi and Maharashtra continue to contribute the highest number of new Omicron cases to the country’s total caseload.

Meanwhile, India recorded 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload presently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

Warning that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is “at least three times more transmissible” than the Delta variant, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to impose strict restrictions in districts reporting high positivity rate, including imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings and containment measures.

 

Live Blog

Omicron Coronavirus India Live: Centre warns states on Omicron; India reports 6,317 new Covid cases; 213 Omicron cases recorded so far. Follow this space for the latest on the pandemic.

10:07 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Pune sees sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Pune saw a sharp rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 202 infections compared to 93 on the previous day, according to the latest data published by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. One person died due to the virus in Pune rural, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the district to 19,224 with 892 being out-of-district deaths.

There was an increase in the number of recovered patients at 228, which was higher than Monday’s 151 recoveries. Read more. 

09:47 (IST)22 Dec 2021
India reports 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths

India reported 6,317 new coronavirus cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Omicron cases has risen to 213, the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday. 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station. (PTI)

Explained: What are Centre’s guidelines to states for Omicron containment

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Tuesday issued specific guidelines to the states in the backdrop of “initial signs of surge” in cases of Covid-19 as well as increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), Omicron, in different parts of the country. These recommendations relate to strategies for containment and restrictions in districts reporting high positivity rates, including the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages.

What are these guidelines?

First, the health ministry has said that if test positivity rate of 10% more is reported in the last one week, or, if the district reports bed occupancy of 40% or more on oxygen supported or ICU beds — district-level containment measures and restrictions may be put in place.

Can restrictions be imposed by districts, even if the districts report less than 10% positivity ?

Yes. The health ministry has said that based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density, and keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron — states can take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.