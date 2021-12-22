Omicron Coronavirus India Live: India’s Omicron tally rises to 213; most cases in Delhi, Maharashtra

Covid live updates: A health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid test as cases of 'Omicron' variant rise in India, at Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus Live News: The country has so far reported 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new infections of the Omicron variant which took the tally of such cases in the state to 54. Omicron cases in the capital have increased to 57. Delhi and Maharashtra continue to contribute the highest number of new Omicron cases to the country’s total caseload.

Meanwhile, India recorded 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload presently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. Warning that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is “at least three times more transmissible” than the Delta variant, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to impose strict restrictions in districts reporting high positivity rate, including imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings and containment measures.