Omicron Coronavirus India Live: India’s Omicron tally rises to 213; most cases in Delhi, Maharashtra

Coronavirus Live News: The country has so far reported 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new infections of the Omicron variant which took the tally of such cases in the state to 54. Omicron cases in the capital have increased to 57. Delhi and Maharashtra continue to contribute the highest number of new Omicron cases to the country’s total caseload.
Meanwhile, India recorded 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload presently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.
Warning that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is “at least three times more transmissible” than the Delta variant, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to impose strict restrictions in districts reporting high positivity rate, including imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings and containment measures.
Pune saw a sharp rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 202 infections compared to 93 on the previous day, according to the latest data published by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. One person died due to the virus in Pune rural, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the district to 19,224 with 892 being out-of-district deaths.
There was an increase in the number of recovered patients at 228, which was higher than Monday’s 151 recoveries. Read more.
