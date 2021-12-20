Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: Omicron tally crosses 150; experts say vaccines can be tweaked against new variants

Coronavirus LIVE News: India’s Omicron tally crossed over 150 on Monday after Karnataka reported five more cases. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar was quoted as saying by ANI.
According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4).
Vaccines could be tweaked to offer protection against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV2 virus, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, said on Sunday. Speaking at the 22nd Dr V S Prayag Memorial Oration-2021 he added, the next two or three weeks will tell us how the Omicron variant will play out on factors such as transmissibility, escaping immunity and severity.
Meanwhile, Delhi saw the biggest single-day spike in new cases of Covid-19 in almost six months on Sunday, with 107 people testing positive for the infection. In response, preparations have begun at Covid care centres in the city in anticipation of a significant increase in the number of infections.
Two more pesons, aged 11 and 19 years, were on Sunday tested Covid positive with the new Omicron variant, taking the total of such cases to at least four in West Bengal. The two had recently arrived arrived from other countries.
While one of them is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the other is in home isolation. Their samples have been sent for further tests, said a senior health department official. “We are trying to trace all contacts of these patients,” said the official.