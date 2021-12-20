Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: Omicron tally crosses 150; experts say vaccines can be tweaked against new variants

scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
Covid-19 Active Cases India Dec 20 updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Statistics: Delhi saw the biggest single-day spike in new cases of Covid-19 in almost six months on Sunday, with 107 people testing positive for the infection.

Updated: December 20, 2021 9:09:07 am
Medics from NMMC Health Department take swab samples of students for RT-PCR test at Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School at Ghansoli, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus LIVE News: India’s Omicron tally crossed over 150 on Monday after Karnataka reported five more cases. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4).

Vaccines could be tweaked to offer protection against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV2 virus, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, said on Sunday. Speaking at the 22nd Dr V S Prayag Memorial Oration-2021 he added, the next two or three weeks will tell us how the Omicron variant will play out on factors such as transmissibility, escaping immunity and severity.

Meanwhile, Delhi saw the biggest single-day spike in new cases of Covid-19 in almost six months on Sunday, with 107 people testing positive for the infection. In response, preparations have begun at Covid care centres in the city in anticipation of a significant increase in the number of infections.

09:09 (IST)20 Dec 2021
Bengal: 2 more Omicron cases reported

Two more pesons, aged 11 and 19 years, were on Sunday tested Covid positive with the new Omicron variant, taking the total of such cases to at least four in West Bengal. The two had recently arrived arrived from other countries.

While one of them is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the other is in home isolation. Their samples have been sent for further tests, said a senior health department official. “We are trying to trace all contacts of these patients,” said the official.

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Cases, positivity at 6-month high; city works to reopen Covid centres

The test positivity rate — the percentage of coronavirus tests that returned a positive result — was 0.17% in Delhi on Sunday, the highest in almost six months.

These increases in the capital come as a wave of infections, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, sweeps through Europe, where several countries have announced a return of lockdown measures.

The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new cases on Sunday — only the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020 that daily cases have passed 80,000 — and a 72% increase over the 48,000-odd infections recorded last Sunday.

A total 22 cases of Omicron have been reported in Delhi so far. Ten of these patients have been discharged from hospital. The majority of positive cases are not genome sequenced to determine the variant of the coronavirus responsible for the infection.

Worries over low demand, Omicron: Recovery ongoing, but remains uneven

India’s economic recovery so far while reasonably strong has been uneven. The organised corporate sector has bounced back, as reflected in the strong tax collections even, as the informal sector seems to be stuck in a rut.

Recent job data is worrying. Joblessness hit 8.53 per cent in the week to December 12, for the first time in 17 weeks, owing to a spike in urban unemployment to 10.09 per cent and also elevated rural unemployment at 7.42 per cent, data from the CMIE showed. An added obstacle could be the new Omicron wave and the inadequate pace of vaccinations.

