Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE: Omicron tally crosses 150; experts say vaccines can be tweaked against new variants

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Cases, positivity at 6-month high; city works to reopen Covid centres

The test positivity rate — the percentage of coronavirus tests that returned a positive result — was 0.17% in Delhi on Sunday, the highest in almost six months.

These increases in the capital come as a wave of infections, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, sweeps through Europe, where several countries have announced a return of lockdown measures.

The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new cases on Sunday — only the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020 that daily cases have passed 80,000 — and a 72% increase over the 48,000-odd infections recorded last Sunday.

A total 22 cases of Omicron have been reported in Delhi so far. Ten of these patients have been discharged from hospital. The majority of positive cases are not genome sequenced to determine the variant of the coronavirus responsible for the infection.

Worries over low demand, Omicron: Recovery ongoing, but remains uneven

India’s economic recovery so far while reasonably strong has been uneven. The organised corporate sector has bounced back, as reflected in the strong tax collections even, as the informal sector seems to be stuck in a rut.

Recent job data is worrying. Joblessness hit 8.53 per cent in the week to December 12, for the first time in 17 weeks, owing to a spike in urban unemployment to 10.09 per cent and also elevated rural unemployment at 7.42 per cent, data from the CMIE showed. An added obstacle could be the new Omicron wave and the inadequate pace of vaccinations.