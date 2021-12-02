Omicron: 11 countries in ‘at-risk’ category, Scindia tells Lok Sabha

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Parliament on Thursday that 11 countries, including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel, have been placed in the ‘at-risk’ category amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Briefing the Lok Sabha on the Covid situation in the wake of the emergence of the newly detected Omicron variant, Scindia said there will be RT-PCR tests for flyers from ‘at-risk’ nations.

Scindia’s statement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the decision to resume scheduled international flights from December 15 has been put on hold. Last week, the government had announced that international scheduled commercial flights would resume from December 15 after a 21-month ban. At the time, the ministry had said the decision was taken in consultation with the ministries of health, external affairs and home affairs.

“It has been our effort over the last six months to slowly increase flights, internationally as well. Omicron is a setback as all countries across the world need to be safe therefore several countries have put different yardsticks, I think the yardstick put in place by our government, with putting 11 countries marked as at risk and testing them completely, is the right way to go,” Scindia said.

Scindia also informed the Parliament that India currently has air bubble travel agreements with 31 countries.

“At present, we have air bubble agreement with 31 countries and have a proposal with 10 other nations to start air bubble agreement,” the minister said in response to a question regarding the current situation of air bubbles and travel during Covid-19.

The DGCA on Wednesday in its order had said: “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course.”

A review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness had also been held last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where a review on the plans for easing of international travel restrictions was taken.