scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

Omar targets BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari over Kashmir remarks

The former J-K chief minister was reacting to Adhikari's reported statement that West Bengal would become like Kashmir if the TMC returned to power in the assembly elections.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
March 7, 2021 5:27:20 pm
"Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir and visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment," Omar said in a tweet.(Express Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday hit out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks that West Bengal will become like Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress came back to power in the state.

“But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir and visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment,” Omar said in a tweet.

Read |'New model of democracy': Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest

The former J-K chief minister was reacting to Adhikari’s reported statement that West Bengal would become like Kashmir if the TMC returned to power in the assembly elections.

📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

Adhikari, a former TMC leader, is contesting against his former boss Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement