Omar meets religious leaders amid J&K unrest; MP Ruhullah questions ‘instrument of establishment’ role

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday chaired a meeting between the administration, religious leader and civil society members in Srinagar following protests and clashes in the UT after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran.

The meeting came a day after the J&K Police booked Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu accusing them of circulating “misleading online content”.

After the meeting, the chief minister said, “A few senior religious leaders were invited for discussions regarding the situation here. First, we condemned the strikes in Iran that led to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and extended condolences. We also discussed how to preserve peace, and tranquillity in J&K.”