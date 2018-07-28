Omar meets Mamata, says parties will have to set aside differences

Mamata Banerjee with Omar Abdullah. Express Photo Mamata Banerjee with Omar Abdullah. Express Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday stated that parties in the ‘federal front’ will have to let go of their differences and work together to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Abdullah said this after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna on Friday. Banerjee has been mooting the idea of a “federal front” against the BJP for a long time and has already held discussions with some regional parties.

“We will try, as far as possible, to set aside whatever little differences we have and put the best foot forward in terms of taking the fight to the BJP in 2019. My party and Mamata Didi’s party have got no differences to set aside,” Abdullah told mediapersons after the meeting.

Asked whether the Congress will be one of the parties he is looking forward to having in the front, Abdullah said, “Our effort will be to take along all parties that are fighting the BJP right now.”

Banerjee said, “All regional parties, who are against the BJP, are working together. One or two parties may have their own state compulsions. That’s a different issue.”

“Let’s sacrifice everything for our country because we cannot sacrifice our people. This way in 2019 we will have a government for the people, of the people and by the people. The current Union government is constantly resorting to arm-twisting strategies to silence the Opposition’s views. Just a few days back, our MP Derek O’Brien was threatened by a central minister that if Trinamool continues to raise anti-BJP issues, Bengal will not be spared. This should end and hence a united Opposition against the BJP is required in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Asked to comment on the Bengal Chief Minister’s idea of a one-on-one fight with the BJP in every state, Abdullah said, “I cannot say whether it will be possible in every state.”

Highlighting a new bonhomie between the two parties, Abdullah said, “We don’t have a representative in the Rajya Sabha. Didi asked my friend Derek O’Brien to raise issues in the Rajya Sabha. These are the small things that the parties can do for each other to make the federal front a reality.”

Abdullah said issues concerning the people, including the “fear among the minority community”, were discussed with Banerjee. Both Banerjee and Abdullah refused to entertain questions on who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the new front.

Banerjee is leaving for Delhi on July 30 for a three-day visit where she is expected to meet leaders of other political parties and discuss the proposed front.

Recently, during the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, Banerjee targeted the BJP-led central government and called for the regional parties to unite for the Lok Sabha polls.

