Ahead of West Bengal assembly poll results, caution from Omar Abdullah: ‘Votes stolen through EC and SIR… bid to rig polls’

Omar underscored that as an elected government, it is their responsibility to seek feedback from the people. (PTI Photo)

Days ahead of the assembly poll results in four crucial states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam – Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that votes are being “stolen through the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision” of voter rolls.

“Aaj chori EVM ke zariye nahin ho rahi hai. Aaj chori election commission ke zariye, SIR se ki ja rahi hai (today votes are not being stolen through EVMs; today they are being stolen through the election commission and SIR),” he said.

Terming the election in West Bengal a “challenge”, Omar said, “If this affects results, this will be dangerous for all of us. They have attempted to rig elections by removing voters from voter lists and we have to be careful of this.”