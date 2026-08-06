Omar Abdullah to seek central flood package for J&K – ‘Can’t bear the full cost of restoration’

As intermittent rains continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Thursday that he would personally seek a central package for the flood-hit Rajouri and Poonch districts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“While we can manage certain things there on our own, the reality is that J&K does not have the financial capacity to bear the entire cost of restoration,” he told media persons after a review meeting on flood relief and rehabilitation in Rajouri. “The central government approved a Rs 1,400 crore package for the UT after last year’s floods. This time too, we will prepare a detailed proposal and seek central assistance.”

He added that flash floods and cloudbursts are automatically treated as natural disasters and do not require any separate declaration for central assistance.

Nearly 28 people were killed in Rajouri and Poonch districts in flash floods and landslides after heavy rains last month. The two districts also saw large-scale damage to public and private infrastructure.

Abdullah has been touring the flood-hit districts for the last two days to assess the damage and review relief operations. He also met bereaved families and announced compensation of five marlas of land for those who have lost their houses.

Reviewing the aftermath of the July 19 flash floods that claimed four lives in Rajouri district, the chief minister said the government response was carried out in three phases — rescue, recovery and rehabilitation.

“Our priority was to minimise the loss of human lives. We regret the loss of four precious lives in this district. Had the district administration and police not acted promptly overnight, the death toll could have been much higher,” he said, adding that the government has now entered the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, with priority being given to restoring damaged infrastructure and public services.

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Pointing out that electricity supply has been restored almost completely, he said drinking water remains a major concern as several water supply schemes of the Jal Shakti Department have been damaged in the floods. “Various suggestions by local MLAs, including deployment of water tankers and hand pumps, would be implemented,” he added.

Highlighting long-term mitigation measures, Abdullah said he has directed the flood control department to immediately construct a protection bund at Bela colony to prevent floodwaters from entering residential areas during future floods.

He also announced plans to construct a new mini secretariat in Rajouri after the existing Deputy Commissioner’s office building was found to be structurally unsafe. “This is no longer a matter of choice but a necessity,” he said. “The present building is no longer fit for use. A project report is being prepared, and we expect the new mini secretariat to cost around Rs 50-60 crore. We hope to complete it within the next two to three years.”