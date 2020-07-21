Omar threatens legal action against Baghel over Pilot dig

Omar Abdullah and Bhupesh Baghel Omar Abdullah and Bhupesh Baghel

Former J&K chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said he would take Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to court after the latter raised questions on his release from detention and hinted that it may be linked to developments in Rajasthan.

“He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?” Baghel said in an interview to The Hindu.

Reacting sharply, Abdullah tweeted, “I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers.” He tagged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson R S Surjewala.

Baghel responded, “Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The ‘allegation’ was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country.”

Abdullah replied, “You can send your answer to my lawyers… Your ‘question’ was malicious & will not go uncontested.”

In a statement, NC said, “Mr Baghel has maliciously suggested that the release of our Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah from preventive detention was somehow related to Mr. Sachin Pilot or the present political situation unravelling in Rajasthan.”

Rejecting the “malicious, false and politically motivated” statement, NC said, “…we are presently in the process of consulting our lawyers and shall be initiating appropriate legal action against the aforesaid statement.”

Farooq and Omar Abdullah were released from detention under PSA in March.

