Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Omar Abdullah rules out any alliance with BJP in J&K

Omar Abdullah rules out any alliance with BJP in J&K

The former chief minister said while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: September 10, 2018 3:18:49 pm
Omar Abdullah, National Conference The former chief minister said while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC. (File)

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Monday ruled out any alliance with the BJP for formation of government in Jammu and Kashmir, saying such reports were “fake news” and “some psy-ops plan” designed to “unsettle” his party cadre.

He said in a Twitter post that no alliance with the BJP is happening.

“I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP lead govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear – this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the @JKNC_ cadre (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former chief minister said while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC.

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle and scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I’d rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of @JKNC_ supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now,” he said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'The Nun' | The anatomy of a scene, narrated by the director
Watch Now
'The Nun' | The anatomy of a scene, narrated by the director
Buzzing Now
Advertisement