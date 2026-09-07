Exclusive: Drug addict breaks into Omar Abdullah’s Jammu residence

Abdullah was in Delhi at the time, meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a host of issues – restoration of statehood for J&K, finalisation of rules relating to transaction of business between the elected government (PTI)

In what is being seen as a significant security breach, a 21-year-old man allegedly trespassed into the official residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. The office is located on Jammu’s Wazarat Road in Jammu, and the incident took place in broad daylight.

Abdullah was in Delhi at the time, meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a host of issues – restoration of statehood for J&K, finalisation of rules relating to transaction of business between the elected government and the Lt Governor, and rationalisation of reservations.

According to a preliminary assessment, the accused is a drug addict and does not have terror links, nor did he venture into the CM’s residence with ill intent. Yet, the incident assumes significance in view of the oft-repeated allegations by the ruling National Conference leaders about laxity by security agencies in providing security cover to Omar and his father Dr Farooq Abdullah.