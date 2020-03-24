Omar Abdullah to be released from detention today

A day after his release, Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar Abdullah at Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar with his wife and daughter. (ANI photo) A day after his release, Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar Abdullah at Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar with his wife and daughter. (ANI photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) order against former chief minister Omar Abdullah, paving way for his release.

Omar has been detained at his Hari Niwas residence at Gupkar Road in Srinagar since August 5, 2019. He was placed in preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370. In February, the J&K administration invoked the stringent PSA against him for his ability to “convince his electorate to vote in huge numbers”.

J&K administration revokes detention of former J&K chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, after more than seven months. Abdullah was booked under the PSA and being held at Hari Niwas at Gupkar Road in Srinagar. @IndianExpress — Naveed Iqbal (@NaveedIqbal) March 24, 2020

Abdullah’s release comes weeks after his father, former chief minister and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah was released from detention. A day after his release, Farooq had visited Omar at Hari Niwas.

More details awaited.

