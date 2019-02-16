Pulwama attack: Omar Abdullah urges Rajnath Singh to ensure safety of J-K residents

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and sought his intervention to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country.

Advertising

Abdullah, in his 30-minute long meeting with Singh, requested him to ensure that peace returns to Jammu region where a curfew has been imposed after violent protests erupted as a consequence of the terror attack.

Regarding the meet with the Home Minister, Abdullah wrote on Twitter, “Just met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sb to personally pay my condolences for the tragic deaths in Pulwama on Thursday. I requested him to take all steps necessary to ensure Jammu remains calm (sic).”

The meeting comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories to ensure the security of students and people from Jammu and Kashmir residing in various parts of the country. There have been reports of threats to residents of the state as they have been facing heat from various corners following the attack, two days ago.

READ | Pulwama attack: Ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K, MHA tells states

Singh, earlier in the day, assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of Kashmiri students and people.

Raising the issue about alleged threats to the resident, Abdullah further said in his tweets, “I took the opportunity to inform Rajnath Singh Sb of the reports I had received of Kashmiri students & others being threatened/harassed and requested him to appoint a nodal officer in HMO India to ensure the directive issued to states is followed in letter & spirit (sic),” he said.

Amidst tense situation after the terror attack, some Kashmiri youth studying in Uttarakhand were allegedly harassed and asked to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties, for which the Dehradun police assured its counterpart of taking necessary steps to ensure their safety.

READ | ‘Mob is everywhere, we’re scared’: In Dehradun, Kashmiri students lock themselves in rooms fearing attacks

Advertising

Expressing gratitude to the home minister for the meeting, Abdullah said, “I’m grateful that Rajnath Singh Sb gave me time at very short notice & his response to my requests was extremely positive.”

I’m grateful that @rajnathsingh Sb gave me time at very short notice & his response to my requests was extremely positive. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 16, 2019

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Massive protests and candlelight marches were held on Friday in different parts of the country against the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)