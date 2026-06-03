Amid internal rumblings, Omar takes NC legislators to Dachigam for offsite ‘review’ huddle

Taking to social media, the NC vice-president posted photos with the party MLAs stating that the group will spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months, “the good, the not so good & everything in between.” (@OmarAbdullah/X)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shuttled all National Conference MLAs away for a day-long off-site “review meeting” on Wednesday.

Amid speculation on new members being inducted into the Omar cabinet and undercurrents of discontent among some of the elected MLAs with regard to public works, the chief minister gathered the MLAs to Dachigam with a view to address their concerns. The review meeting was scheduled to be held at the chief minister’s residence at Gupkar Road but MLAs boarded caravans to spend the day at Dachigam.

Party sources said that the purpose of the retreat is being seen as an “opportunity for all MLAs to speak their minds and air their complaints”.