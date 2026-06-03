Amid internal rumblings, Omar takes NC legislators to Dachigam for offsite ‘review’ huddle

3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Taking to social media, the NC vice-president posted photos with the party MLAs stating that the group will spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months, “the good, the not so good & everything in between.” (@OmarAbdullah/X)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shuttled all National Conference MLAs away for a day-long off-site “review meeting” on Wednesday.
Amid speculation on new members being inducted into the Omar cabinet and undercurrents of discontent among some of the elected MLAs with regard to public works, the chief minister gathered the MLAs to Dachigam with a view to address their concerns. The review meeting was scheduled to be held at the chief minister’s residence at Gupkar Road but MLAs boarded caravans to spend the day at Dachigam.
Party sources said that the purpose of the retreat is being seen as an “opportunity for all MLAs to speak their minds and air their complaints”.
We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months – the good, the not so good & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/byIQXWgsdk
Taking to social media, the NC vice-president posted photos with the party MLAs stating that the group will spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months, “the good, the not so good & everything in between.”
He also dismissed conjecture that the meeting was moved last minute, adding that it was always his intention to conduct this meeting off-site and “all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me.”
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, BJP’s Sunil Sharma has termed the party meeting a “floor test” stating that “he thinks that his MLAs are leaving him, hence this picnic.” He added that the people of J&K are concerned about basic issues of water, power, roads, “the CM has whisked away his MLAs for a picnic.”
There has also been speculation regarding the NC discussing strategies for restoration of statehood, on Wednesday, the LoP underscored that ”statehood is BJP’s agenda, not theirs.”
Stating that the biggest achievement of the central government has been a lack of civilian deaths in the valley, Sharma said: “If Omar had law and order, more than 150 young men would have died. Other than Pahalgam, there have been no civilian deaths. No Kashmiri youth has become a terrorist. This is our biggest achievement”.
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He added that peace is not possible overnight and “until such time, statehood cannot be restored”.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More