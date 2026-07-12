‘Do we have to go to Trump?’: Omar Abdullah says time for ‘new method’ in push for J&K statehood

A day after accusing the BJP of trying to topple his government, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that the National Conference’s protest at Jantar Mantar to mount pressure on the Centre to restore statehood would mark the beginning of a “new method” since “enough time was given to the Central government to fulfil its promise”.

“We pursued the restoration of statehood for nearly two years giving enough time to the Central government to fulfill its promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,’’ Omar told the gathering at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu city — his first major public meeting in the BJP stronghold. “Now, we will start resorting to ‘a new method’ for it from July 20 onwards when we raise slogans for restoration of statehood at our dharna in Delhi,’’ he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the ‘Delhi Chalo- We Want Our Statehood’ rally, at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the ‘Delhi Chalo- We Want Our Statehood’ rally, at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

This came a day after the NC organised a workers’ convention in the Hazratbal area. Targeting BJP leaders for undermining his government’s efforts towards statehood, he said, “Let BJP tell us whether we have to go to (US President Donald) Trump for statehood… and hold dharna outside the White House.’’ Until then, he said, “we will hold demonstrations and knock on the doors in our own national capital seeking J&K statehood.”

The protest, slated on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, will be the first to be spearheaded by the J&K ruling party against the Centre since coming to power in the UT after the 2024 Assembly elections.

According to ex-member of the J&K Public Service Commission, K B Jandial, and Jammu University’s former head of History Department, Prof Hari Om more than a showdown with the Centre, the NC’s plans of rallies and dharnas are a counter to the Opposition criticism, accusing it of failing to create employment and ensure development.

PDP chief and ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti had accused the J&K ruling party of dumping its 2024 poll promise on statehood to maintain a cordial relationship with the Center.

On Saturday, Omar asked, “The way the Centre is engaging with Ladakh, why not with us.” He had pointed out that while being told that one country should have one way of governance, for Ladakh “they are ready to extend protections under Article 371”.

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the ‘Delhi Chalo- We Want Our Statehood’ rally, at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the ‘Delhi Chalo- We Want Our Statehood’ rally, at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In the last round of talks between the MHA and Ladakh representatives, discussions focused on greater democratic participation, including protections under Article 371 and proposed command over the bureaucracy.

He had said the J&K government “is not being permitted to” have the freedom to appoint its officers. “But Ladakh is being allowed concessions in this regard because they chose the path of protest.”

On Sunday, Omar reiterated that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have “time to time promised” on various platforms, including Parliament, about the restoration of J&K statehood at “an appropriate time’’. He accused the BJP government of using it as a “bait” rather than fulfilling a constitutional commitment made to the people of J&K.

During the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, Shah had announced three stages for it — first delimitation, thereafter Assembly elections and finally statehood at “an appropriate time’’, he said. Omar also referred to the Supreme Court calling for statehood restoration “as soon as possible” after the elections.

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“If it is the PM’s promise made on the soil of Katra, then it should be honoured,” he said, referring to Modi’s promise to restore statehood during the 2024 poll campaign.

He alleged that the Centre was punishing the people of J&K, especially Jammu, by withholding statehood. “The people of Jammu stood with the nation whenever the country faced challenges,” he said, adding that it has given 29 MLAs to the BJP.