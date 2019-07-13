‘Practice wielding broom in private before next photo-op’: Omar Abdullah mocks Hema Malini

Hours after BJP MP Hema Malini was seen wielding a broom as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign in Parliament premises, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday took a swipe at the actress-turned-politician saying that, “Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country”.

Advertising

“But the Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country, especially when the sessions are on, so what were they sweeping?” Abdullah, a three-time member of the Lok Sabha, tweeted.

A short video of the Bollywood actor cleaning a road inside the complex garnered sharp reactions not only from Abdullah but also social media users, as they alleged that her broom was not even touching the ground as she swept.

Terming the drive as a photo-op, the J&K leader in his tweet, said, “Ma’am please practice how to wield the (broom) in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter).”

Ma’am please practice how to wield the 🧹 in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019

Further, setting a satirical tone, he commented: “I knew sweeping the dormitories in Sanawar would be useful for something. I’m now qualified to comment on the sweeping technique of others.”

The BJP Mathura MP accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance anurag Thakur and various other BJP leaders were part of the cleanliness drive held in the Parliament complex today.

-with PTI inputs