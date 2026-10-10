‘Chilling reminder of Kashmir’: Valley leaders liken Delhi clampdown to post-2019 restrictions

With Delhi under siege, trains halted, and roads to Jantar Mantar sealed, Mehbooba Mufti said: “They may repeat the same lie, claiming that nobody protested against Gyanesh Kumar.”

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarOct 10, 2026 05:16 PM IST
Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Delhi protestMassive police force descend on Delhi streets to quell protests, on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
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With several political leaders and protesters detained in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s planned protest, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti drew parallels with Kashmir, calling the scenes a “chilling reminder” of the Valley.

Several political leaders and protesters — including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan — were detained in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mufti compared the security and communication clampdown to Kashmir, stating: “Today’s Delhi is a chilling reminder of Kashmir after the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. People were locked in their homes, the internet was shut down, and an entire region was placed under siege. The BJP then brazenly claimed that nobody had protested”.

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With Delhi under siege, trains halted, and roads to Jantar Mantar sealed, she added: “They may repeat the same lie, claiming that nobody protested against Gyanesh Kumar. First crush the protest, then deny it ever happened. This is how enforced silence is passed off as consent”.

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Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drew a similar comparison late Friday evening, saying the Kashmir model had been exported to Delhi amid stringent security measures ahead of Saturday’s CJP protest.

Central Delhi has been placed under a 24-hour mobile internet blockade from 10 pm Friday. “[The] Kashmir model has been exported to Delhi. Welcome to the New Delhi, modelled on New Jammu & Kashmir,” Omar wrote on X, referring to J&K’s long history of internet shutdowns over security concerns, particularly in the Valley.

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Speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he had arrived for the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Omar said elections were the foundation of a democracy. “If elections aren’t fair, then how is it a democracy?” he said.

Both Omar and Mufti were among several political leaders detained under the Public Safety Act during the 2019 lockdown.

The Centre snapped internet, mobile, and telephone connections in J&K when it abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, triggering the region’s longest internet shutdown. 4G services were not fully restored until February 2021, while broadband and low-speed internet services on postpaid mobile phones were permitted earlier.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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