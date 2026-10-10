‘Chilling reminder of Kashmir’: Valley leaders liken Delhi clampdown to post-2019 restrictions

With several political leaders and protesters detained in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s planned protest, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti drew parallels with Kashmir, calling the scenes a “chilling reminder” of the Valley.

Several political leaders and protesters — including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan — were detained in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mufti compared the security and communication clampdown to Kashmir, stating: “Today’s Delhi is a chilling reminder of Kashmir after the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. People were locked in their homes, the internet was shut down, and an entire region was placed under siege. The BJP then brazenly claimed that nobody had protested”.