‘It’s done bro’: Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, with the couple sharing photographs on social media on Saturday, October 31, announcing the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Abdullah shared a photograph with Razdan on X, accompanying it with the caption, “A new journey began yesterday.” The post, which tagged Razdan, drew widespread attention on social media.

Meanwhile, Razdan shared the photos on her X handle and wrote, “It’s done bro.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Nidhi Razdan shared the photos on her X handle and wrote, “It’s done bro.” (Screenshot) Nidhi Razdan shared the photos on her X handle and wrote, “It’s done bro.” (Screenshot)

The couple formalised their relationship at a ceremony on Friday, October 30. According to reports, a reception was scheduled to be held in Delhi on Saturday.