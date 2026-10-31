‘It’s done bro’: Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, with the couple sharing photographs on social media on Saturday, October 31, announcing the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
Abdullah shared a photograph with Razdan on X, accompanying it with the caption, “A new journey began yesterday.” The post, which tagged Razdan, drew widespread attention on social media.
Meanwhile, Razdan shared the photos on her X handle and wrote, “It’s done bro.”
The couple formalised their relationship at a ceremony on Friday, October 30. According to reports, a reception was scheduled to be held in Delhi on Saturday.
Razdan is a prominent Indian journalist who has worked with NDTV for several years. She is best known for her reporting and anchoring, particularly on national politics and current affairs.
The marriage has attracted attention because of the public profiles of both individuals, with Abdullah being a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir and Razdan having an established career in Indian journalism.
The development comes around three months after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the dissolution of Abdullah’s marriage to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.
On July 31, the Supreme Court was informed that Omar and Payal Abdullah had reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage by mutual consent. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Omar Abdullah, told the court that the couple had resolved their differences and agreed to withdraw pending cases against each other.
The two had married in 1994 and have two sons, Zahir and Zamir. They had been living separately since 2009, with their separation becoming public in 2011.