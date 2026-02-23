‘Couldn’t have imagined such heat’ — At Khelo India winter games, Omar flags concerns over rising temperatures

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games, in Gulmarg on Monday.(@CM_JnK X/ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday flagged concerns over rising temperatures while speaking at the opening of the Khelo India winter games in Gulmarg.

“We could not have imagined such heat in Gulmarg in the month of February. But the weather has changed and this is the reality now,” he said. Pointing out that across the world, hosting winter games has not been possible without artificial snow, Abdullah said: “The Winter Olympics at Cortina would also not have been possible without artificial snow. I think in Gulmarg as well we will need to create facilities like this. Both, for sports as well as tourism”.