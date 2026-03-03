‘How can one not feel angry?’: Omar Abdullah condemns killing of Khamenei, appeals to J-K protesters to ‘keep law in mind’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel. Protests against Khamenei’s killing continued in J&K for a third consecutive day, and the Chief Minister appealed for restraint.
“I condemn the killing of Khamenei and his family,” Abdullah said while talking to journalists after an event in Jammu. “The people of Iran must be the ones to decide their own leadership without any external interference. What law gave America and Israel the right to do this?” he asked.
Calling for the maintenance of peace amid protests in J&K, he said the anger among people regarding the killing of Khamenei was understandable. “I can understand. How can one not feel angry? But in such circumstances, it is most important to control emotions,” he said, appealing to religious leaders to guide people towards maintaining peace.
“You have every right to express your anger, resentment and your faith, but you must keep the law in mind,” he said.
He further said, “I do not want any misuse of force by the police or the central paramilitary forces here, resulting in people getting injured or, God forbid, anyone losing their life. That would be deeply unfortunate.” He appealed to the public not to allow the situation to deteriorate, adding that some people were trying to “spoil the atmosphere”.
He emphasised that protests should be conducted sensitively to ensure the safety of other citizens. “We have to ensure that the lives of other citizens are safeguarded, [so] some permissions were granted and some were later not approved,” he added.
Pointing out that reports of stone-pelting had emerged from certain places since Monday, he said that in one instance, there was an attempt to assault a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), compelling the government to take stricter measures.
“Our effort will be to ensure that people are given the freedom to carry out their activities properly and peacefully as soon as possible,” Abdullah said.
About Indians staying in Iran, Abdullah said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.
“Most of our students and other people who are in Iran have been moved to safe areas,” he said, adding, “Some of our final-year students who are in hospitals are not agreeing to leave.”
He urged them to follow official advisories issued by the embassy, and “if the embassy says we should move to a safe area, then we should go to a safe area”, he said.
Meanwhile, people in most parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts observed a bandh in protest against the killing of Khamenei. At some places, people also held demonstrations against the US and Israel. The bandh was reported to be peaceful in both districts.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram