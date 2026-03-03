‘How can one not feel angry?’: Omar Abdullah condemns killing of Khamenei, appeals to J-K protesters to ‘keep law in mind’

“I condemn the killing of Khamenei and his family,” Abdullah said while talking to journalists after an event in Jammu. (Source: FB)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel. Protests against Khamenei’s killing continued in J&K for a third consecutive day, and the Chief Minister appealed for restraint.

“I condemn the killing of Khamenei and his family,” Abdullah said while talking to journalists after an event in Jammu. “The people of Iran must be the ones to decide their own leadership without any external interference. What law gave America and Israel the right to do this?” he asked.

Calling for the maintenance of peace amid protests in J&K, he said the anger among people regarding the killing of Khamenei was understandable. “I can understand. How can one not feel angry? But in such circumstances, it is most important to control emotions,” he said, appealing to religious leaders to guide people towards maintaining peace.