‘And miles to go…’: Omar channels Robert Frost on 370 abrogation anniversary

On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah channelled American poet Robert Frost to convey his sentiments. (File Photo: X@OmarAbdullah/Enhanced using AI)

“The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep…”

On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah channelled American poet Robert Frost to convey his sentiments.

In his second year as the first CM of the Union Territory, Omar said that in these seven years, “we haven’t forgotten and we haven’t reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances”. “My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights and threatens our identity,” he said.