Omar Abdullah hands power, finance to new ministers in J&K cabinet reshuffle

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his cabinet with the induction of four new ministers, portfolios were allotted to the new entrants. Among the portfolios redistributed were the Power Development and Finance departments, previously held by the chief minister.

National Conference General Secretary and veteran party leader Ali Mohammad Sagar has been allotted the Revenue Department, Power Development Department, and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will retain the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Labour and Employment Department, and Skill Development Department. Javed Ahmad Dar, who was also part of Omar’s previous cabinet, has been given charge of the Finance Department, along with Mining and Cooperatives.