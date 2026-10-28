Omar Abdullah hands power, finance to new ministers in J&K cabinet reshuffle

Four new ministers inducted into Omar Abdullah’s Cabinet; portfolios of Power Development and Finance, previously held by the CM, reassigned

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Oct 29, 2026 12:24 AM IST
Omar Abdullah cabinet reshuffle, Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Surinder Choudhary, Javed Ahmad Dar, Indian express news, current affairsJammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (PTI)
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A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his cabinet with the induction of four new ministers, portfolios were allotted to the new entrants. Among the portfolios redistributed were the Power Development and Finance departments, previously held by the chief minister.

National Conference General Secretary and veteran party leader Ali Mohammad Sagar has been allotted the Revenue Department, Power Development Department, and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will retain the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Labour and Employment Department, and Skill Development Department. Javed Ahmad Dar, who was also part of Omar’s previous cabinet, has been given charge of the Finance Department, along with Mining and Cooperatives.

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Also Read | National Conference veterans in, Jammu face out as Omar Abdullah shakes up cabinet

Minister Sakina Itoo will continue to hold charge of the Health and Medical Education Department and Social Welfare Department. Newly inducted Shamim Firdous has been entrusted with the School Education Department, Higher Education Department and Jal Shakti Department.

Newly inducted minister Mir Saifullah will hold charge of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Culture Department, and Youth Services and Sports Department, previously held by Satish Sharma, who was dropped from Omar’s cabinet on Tuesday.

Altaf Ahmad Wani, the newly inducted minister from South Kashmir, will hold charge of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, and the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Under the J&K Reorganisation Act, Jammu and Kashmir was to have nine cabinet ministers, including the chief minister, but the government functioned for two years below its full strength. With Tuesday’s expansion, Omar has filled the vacancies in his cabinet, with seven of the nine ministers, including the CM, representing the Valley, while the remaining two are from Jammu’s Pir Panjal region.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More

 

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