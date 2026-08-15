Omar Abdullah’s I-Day speech: ‘Decision our leaders took 80 years ago was right’

If the constitutional structure of Jammu & Kashmir had not been changed in 2019, the people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would have been protesting today to “reunite with us”, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, calling for “returning of what has been snatched from us”.

In his Independence Day speech, Omar called for strengthening federalism in the country, warning that when central agencies are used to usurp the powers of the state, it results in what “we saw at Jantar Mantar“.

“When I see the situation on the other side of the border, I feel that the decision our leaders took for us 80 years ago was the right one. The people, who raised slogans ‘Hamla awar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar‘ (the invaders be informed that we Kashmiris are ready) were right. The people made sacrifices, those sacrifices were (for) the right (cause),” Omar said while referring to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.