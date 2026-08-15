Omar Abdullah’s I-Day speech: ‘Decision our leaders took 80 years ago was right’

Omar called last month's Gen Z protests the result of the Centre's interference in state affairs.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Aug 15, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after paying tributes during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_15_2026_000299B)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after paying tributes during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar, Saturday, August 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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If the constitutional structure of Jammu & Kashmir had not been changed in 2019, the people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would have been protesting today to “reunite with us”, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, calling for “returning of what has been snatched from us”.

In his Independence Day speech, Omar called for strengthening federalism in the country, warning that when central agencies are used to usurp the powers of the state, it results in what “we saw at Jantar Mantar“.

“When I see the situation on the other side of the border, I feel that the decision our leaders took for us 80 years ago was the right one. The people, who raised slogans ‘Hamla awar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar‘ (the invaders be informed that we Kashmiris are ready) were right. The people made sacrifices, those sacrifices were (for) the right (cause),” Omar said while referring to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He went on to say that given the situation in the other part of Jammu and Kashmir, “we feel sad, we are perturbed”.

“We have a feeling that if our situation had not been changed in 2019, today the people of other Kashmir would have been protesting to get reunited with us,” he said.

Democracy and federalism are the two biggest strengths of India, Omar said, adding that the process to strengthen federalism should start from Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have to save democracy at any cost, we have to strengthen it, we have to keep it alive. It is our biggest responsibility. But together with it, we can’t step away from safeguarding and strengthening the federalism of this country,” he said. “Today, when we talk about strengthening federalism, we should start from Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever has been snatched from us should be returned so that they are no mere words”.

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But converting a Union Territory into a state alone is not federalism, and every state of this country should be strengthened, he said. Omar called last month’s Gen Z protests the result of the Centre’s interference in state affairs.

“When the central agencies begin interfering in the powers of states, federalism is undermined. When the powers of the states are eroded and hollowed out, federalism is undermined. When the central agencies are used to encroach on powers given to states, federalism is undermined. And we often see the consequences of this on the streets,” Omar said.

He further said: “Just a few days ago, we saw protests by young people across the country, what we saw on the streets of Delhi, whatever happened at Jantar Mantar, it was the consequence of it. Under federal structure, education and health were responsibilities of the states but the system was changed. NEET and JEE exams were introduced and the rights of the state to decide admission to medical and engineering colleges were taken away from them”.

While Omar started his speech with Iqbal’s couplet ‘saare jahan say achaa’, he asked if we had been able to make the country great. “If we are yet to make it (great), perhaps the 80th year of freedom is the right time that we think about it and do whatever is to be done,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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