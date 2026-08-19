Omar Abdullah reacts to viral ‘we are Gen Z’ Kargil tourist video

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reacted to a viral video of a woman tourist reportedly arguing with security personnel at a checkpoint in Kargil, warning that invoking “Gen Z” as a threat could quickly erode the goodwill associated with the generation.

Reacting to the video on X, Abdullah wrote that “We are Gen Z” had become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”, referring to the familiar Indian expression used to assert influence or entitlement during a confrontation.

This “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront. https://t.co/ya5OJTgxIn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2026

Viral clip goes viral

In the updated clip, which has gone viral on social media, the woman appears to be arguing with security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint after tourists were stopped amid restrictions on the route.

In the video, she is heard saying, “We are Gen Z. We won’t tolerate this nonsense,” before asking other tourists whether they would leave after what she says had been a five-hour wait.

She also complains that tourists had travelled to the region after paying for their trip and compares their treatment with what she describes as restrictions faced by Kashmiris.

The viral video surfaced as US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Srinagar on Wednesday and met Abdullah. Gor said Washington would reconsider its travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir.