Photo of Omar Abdullah with greyish-white long beard creates buzz on social media

Months after former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president Omar Abdullah was taken into preventive custody following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a new picture of him sporting a greyish-white long beard has created a lot of buzz on social media. While some took to Twitter to condemn the detention of the former chief minister, others welcomed him back and appreciated his new look.

Although I have huge political differences with the National Conference and Omar Abdullah, I cannot but condemn his continuous detention. This is a former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir who is detained for the last six months without charge. pic.twitter.com/xfYFcy4M9D — Junaid Qureshi (@JQ_plaintalk) January 25, 2020

On January 15, Abdullah was shifted to a house near his official residence from Hari Nivas as the Jammu and Kashmir administration planned to use the premises to accommodate a ministerial delegation from the Centre visiting the Valley.

Along with his father Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar was among the hundreds of political, social activists, lawyers and businessmen detained after the Centre diluted Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and divided Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, Mehbooba and other politicians were detained under section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for a period of six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity.

