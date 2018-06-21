Omar Abdullah calls for dissolution of J&K Assembly, terms break-up of BJP-PDP alliance a ‘brilliantly fixed match’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Express File Photo) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Express File Photo)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for the immediate dissolving of J&K assembly while expressing concern that the BJP may resort to horse trading to form the government in the state again.

In a series of tweets, Abdullah raised questions over the BJP’s reluctance to dissolve the assembly despite calling for the Governor’s rule. His tweets were in reply to BJP leader Ram Madhav’s statement where he had denied the chances of his party indulging in horse trading in the state. The assembly was put under suspended animation on Wednesday.

Then why not dissolve the assembly? If @rammadhavbjp is true to his word that there is no question of horse trading & clearly no new alliances are being formed then the assembly should be dissolved. Keeping it suspended has encouraged dalals. https://t.co/HOg57SNoVE — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 21, 2018

In a statement given to news agency ANI, Madhav had said, “Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I’m sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We’ve seen what kind of horse-trading happened in J&K under his party, nobody should forget the history.”

Omar said while he had no doubt about the loyalty of his MLAs, “we all know what happened in the PDP after Mufti Sb (former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) died & the sort of pressure that was applied to Mehbooba Mufti”.

Earlier, Abdullah termed the break-up of BJP-PDP alliance a “brilliantly fixed match” and charged them of “crafting their divorce” after taking a cue from a Bollywood film.

The PDP & BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their “divorce”. Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren’t fools & neither are the rest of us 😀 pic.twitter.com/82854aFHWM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 20, 2018

“The PDP & BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their “divorce”. Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren’t fools & neither are the rest of us,” Abdullah tweeted as he shared a clip from the 1977 political satire movie ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’.

