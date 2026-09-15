BJP should bring UCC through Parliament, not backdoor: Omar Abdullah

Stating that the UCC is “not universal” if it doesn’t apply to the whole country, Omar Abdullah said “the whole country is not a BJP ruled state”. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the ruling BJP should bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill through Parliament and not via different states or through the backdoor.

“This is the job of the Parliament. If they have the numbers, they should bring this (UCC) through Parliament. Why are they doing it through different states? Not everyone in their NDA is in agreement on this matter. From what I hear, the Janata Dal United (JDU) has said that this will not be implemented in Bihar,” Omar told mediapersons outside his house.

On the recently concluded BRICS Summit, Omar called the joint statement condemning the 2025 Pahalgam attack a “big thing”. He said, “Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for Pahalgam to even be mentioned is in itself a big success of our foreign policy.”