After bearded photo goes viral, this is BJP’s ‘sincere contribution’ to Omar Abdullah

Days after a picture of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah created buzz on social media, the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu said it was “disheartened” to see his bearded photo and sent the National Conference leader a pack of razors. The tweet was deleted minutes later.

In a tweet, the party said, “Dear @OmarAbdullah, It’s very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact ur counterpart @INCIndia for further help in this regard.” The tweet also included a screenshot of the order, addressed to Srinagar.

On January 25, a picture of Omar Abdullah sporting a greyish-white long beard emerged on social media. It showed him smiling in a snow-covered jacket and sporting an unkempt greyish beard.

The tweet comes after the Congress dispatched a copy of the Indian Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “gift” on Republic Day. “Dear PM, the Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress,” the tweet read.

Abdullah, along with two other former chief ministers – his father Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti – are in detention since August last year after the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370.

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a jibe at the picture and questioned if article 370 was removed from the valley or was it the razor?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared the picture calling it ‘unfortunate.“I could not recognize Omar in this picture. I am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?” Banerjee had written. DMK chief MK Stalin said he was “troubled” to see the photograph and called upon the government to release all political prisoners in J&K

