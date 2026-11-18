Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the denial of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah questioned whether the party was deliberately deferring it till its own party member sat in the chief minister’s chair in the Union Territory.

The repeated promise of statehood at an “appropriate time” has become meaningless, he said.

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“If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, then say it openly. Tell the people clearly so that they are not kept under any illusion, and we are not humiliated repeatedly,” the National Conference leader said while addressing a public rally in Mendhar township of Poonch district.