Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the denial of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah questioned whether the party was deliberately deferring it till its own party member sat in the chief minister’s chair in the Union Territory.
The repeated promise of statehood at an “appropriate time” has become meaningless, he said.
“If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, then say it openly. Tell the people clearly so that they are not kept under any illusion, and we are not humiliated repeatedly,” the National Conference leader said while addressing a public rally in Mendhar township of Poonch district.
His statement came nearly a month after his party moved a resolution in the J&K Assembly, seeking immediate restoration of full statehood. Abdullah had then cited various reasons to underline why the Union Territory urgently needed to regain its statehood.
The chief minister underlined that it had been more than two years since his government came to power. Yet, the Centre hadn’t honoured its commitment to restore statehood, which was promised once the delimitation exercise and assembly elections were over.
As reported by The Indian Express, for the better part of his two years in the office, the junior Abdullah had largely adopted a reconciliatory approach and tried to persuade the Modi government to restore statehood to J&K.