‘Sudden action seems bit strange’: Omar Abdullah after 150 flown out of J&K for deportation

Omar commended the Supreme Court for raising questions on the issue of deletion of names from voter lists. (File image)

A day after 150 alleged Bangladeshi nationals picked from across the Union Territory were airlifted to West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the sudden action seemed a “bit strange”.

“If you look at it, their presence here has not really caused us any particular harm. However, it is also true that they cannot stay illegally,” he said.

Omar said that Rohingyas are being unfairly targeted, adding that it is not in the hands of the UT government but the government at the Centre, “who are using the police to move them out.”

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“We gave them (Rohingyas) refuge here, a little space, and allowed them to stay here until conditions in their country improved. Now, suddenly taking action against them seems a bit strange to me,” he said.