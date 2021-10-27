Oman adds Covaxin to approved list of Covid vaccines

In a relief for Indians travelling to Oman, the country has now included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its list of approved Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to a press release shared by the Indian Embassy in Oman’s capital city, Muscat, the government will allow all passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date to travel to Oman without the need of quarantine.

“All other Covid-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers,” it added.

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN. Please see Press Release 👇@PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/3lfXPrjHGc — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 27, 2021

Passengers who have received AstraZeneca or the Covishield vaccine were already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine. As per reports, Oman had allowed fully-vaccinated travels from 20 countries, including India, to enter the country from September 1, exempting those with negative RT-PCR reports from quarantine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday said the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) has decided that additional clarifications from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of Covaxin.