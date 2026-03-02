Indian crew member killed in drone boat attack on oil tanker off Oman coast

Smoke billows out from an oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members after it came under attack. (Source: PTI/ Screengrab)

A bomb-carrying drone boat struck an unmanned boat struck an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday killing an Indian mariner on board.

According to Oman’s Ministry of Defence, the tanker MKD VYOM was hit around 52 nautical miles offshore in an attack that triggered a fire and explosion in the vessel’s engine room. One crew member died in the incident, while the remaining 21 were safely evacuated.

Though officials did not initially confirm the victim’s nationality, local media and the Oman News Agency reported that the deceased was an Indian crew member.

According to the PTI reports, the evacuated crew members included 16 Indians, 4 Bangladeshis and one Ukrainian. They were rescued with assistance from a passing commercial vessel, while a ship from the Royal Navy of Oman continues to monitor the damaged tanker and issue navigational warnings in the area.