Toggle Menu
Delhi Police finds cellphone from former Haryana CM’s cell in Tihar jailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/om-prakash-op-chautala-delhi-police-tihar-jail-visit-former-haryana-chief-minister-cell-5780917/

Delhi Police finds cellphone from former Haryana CM’s cell in Tihar jail

Police said that two more inmates were lodged in Chautala's cell in the Tihar jail, and one of the inmates has taken responsibility for the items recovered.

op chautala, tihar jail, delhi police, op chautala in tihar jail, op chautala case, disproportionate assets case, disproportionate assets case against op chautala, delhi high court, india news, Indian Express
OP Chautala was awarded a 10-year jail term by the Delhi High Court in a disproportionate assets case, in 2015. (Express file photo)

Delhi Police Friday said they have recovered a cellphone, a mobile charger and wires, and few tobacco packets from former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala’s cell in Tihar jail in a surprise visit, reported news agency ANI.

Chautala was awarded a 10-year jail term by the Delhi High Court in a disproportionate assets case in 2015.

Police said that two more inmates were lodged in Chautala’s cell in Tihar jail, and one of the inmates has taken responsibility for the items recovered.

However, Tihar authorities are checking if the cellphone recovered by the police was being used by the former Haryana chief minister himself, Delhi Police added.

Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Advertising

On January 17, 1997, Chautala’s brother Pratap Singh accused him of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income and subsequently filed a case under Prevention of Corruption Act.

In August last year, the Delhi High Court allowed Chautala to summon the records pertaining to the 1997 FIR, the investigating officer of the case, revenue records of his village among other documents to prove his partnership.

Apart from the 1997 case, Chautala is also facing trial in another disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI in 2006, accusing him of possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 13 die in Uttar Pradesh due to dust storm on Wednesday
2 Chhattisgarh: Man held on sedition charge for spreading rumours about power cuts
3 Doctors in Delhi hold demonstration against Kolkata hospital violence, meet Harsh Vardhan