Delhi Police finds cellphone from former Haryana CM’s cell in Tihar jail

Delhi Police Friday said they have recovered a cellphone, a mobile charger and wires, and few tobacco packets from former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala’s cell in Tihar jail in a surprise visit, reported news agency ANI.

Advertising

Chautala was awarded a 10-year jail term by the Delhi High Court in a disproportionate assets case in 2015.

Police said that two more inmates were lodged in Chautala’s cell in Tihar jail, and one of the inmates has taken responsibility for the items recovered.

However, Tihar authorities are checking if the cellphone recovered by the police was being used by the former Haryana chief minister himself, Delhi Police added.

Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Advertising

On January 17, 1997, Chautala’s brother Pratap Singh accused him of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income and subsequently filed a case under Prevention of Corruption Act.

In August last year, the Delhi High Court allowed Chautala to summon the records pertaining to the 1997 FIR, the investigating officer of the case, revenue records of his village among other documents to prove his partnership.

Apart from the 1997 case, Chautala is also facing trial in another disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI in 2006, accusing him of possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore.