Om Prakash Chautala is head of the family: grandson Dushyant amid turf war

Saturday, October 13, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The developments were seen as a turf war between Abhay Singh Chautala and his nephews, Dushyant and Digvijay.

Written by SUKHBIR SIWACH | Chandigarh | Published: October 14, 2018 2:40:50 am
Amid a tough stance taken by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala over infighting, his grandson and INLD MP Dushyant Chautala Saturday said the elder Chautala was “head of the family.” This is the first time Dushyant has spoken publicly amid an ongoing ‘turf war’ in the family.

Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay Singh Chautala had earlier refused to accept elder Chautala’s decision to disband INLD’s student wing Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), adding that only his father “Ajay Singh Chautala is authorised to take action in the matters of students’ organisation as per its constitution.” The developments were seen as a turf war between Abhay Singh Chautala and his nephews, Dushyant and Digvijay. Abhay is looking after party affairs after the conviction of his father Om Prakash Chautala and elder brother Ajay Singh in junior teachers’ recruitment case in 2013. There were also indications of disciplinary action against Dushyant and Digvijay.

A group of Dushyant’s supporters reached his Delhi residence Saturday. They raised slogans, such as “Hamara neta kaisa ho- bhai Dushyant jaisa ho (We are for a leader like Dushyant Chautala.”

Dushyant chose his words carefully Saturday. He made it clear that Om Prakash Chautala was their leader, urging the supporters that “they won’t allow even one per cent question mark on his post and honour.” However, amid cheers, Dushyant said, “Whatever the party decides, I will leave it on you to take a final call .” The MP also told his supporters, “Don’t lose your confidence till Chautala sahab (elder Chautala) and Doctor Sahab (Ajay Singh Chautala) give orders.”

Dushyant reminded the crowd how his father had worked for the party for 40 years. He expressed hope that his supporters would keep supporting his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala.

Expressing his gratitude to his supporters, Dushyant recalled how they stood by the family when his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala and father Ajay Singh Chautala were being taken to Tihar Jail after conviction in junior teachers recruitment case.

“Promise me that nobody among you will ever indulge in any such act that may hurt sentiments of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala,” he said.

