Om Prakash Chautala equates Manohar Lal Khattar with ‘useless animal’, he hits back

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit back at former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for equating him with a “nakaara pashu (useless animal)”, saying people have taught the Indian National Lok Dal a lesson for using “such undignified” language. Khattar took to his Twitter handle to express his displeasure over the INLD leader’s remarks against him.

“Om Prakash Chautala ji, people have taught you a lesson for using such undignified language. You can violate dignity but my education is not like that. Will pray to the Almighty to give you good sense and bless with a long life,” Khattar said.

Chautala, who is undergoing a 10-year sentence on corruption charges, is currently out on parole from Tihar jail. In a meeting with party workers on Friday, he made statements against the Haryana CM in Sirsa and repeated them in another meeting at Fatehabad.

“Hamaare jo nalayak pashu hain, jo nakaara ho jaate hain, bekaar ho jaate hain, chahe doodh dene vaale pashu ho ya doosre hon, hamaari bhasha mein unko khattar kaha karte hain. Khattar hi kehte hai na? Yeh nakaara aa gaya Haryana pradesh ka. Kabhi socha hi nahi tha ke inka bhi daav lagega, par desh ki badkismati thi, pradesh ka durbhagya tha” (We call animals, be it milch cattle or others, who turn unproductive and useless as ‘Khattar’. This useless (person) has come to Haryana. Never thought he would get a chance (to rule the state). It was the country’s and the state’s misfortune.)”

Chautala also told his party workers that he will be out of jail ahead of the state Assembly polls, due in October this year.