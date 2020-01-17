Om Birla to lawmakers: Raise issues strongly, but with parliamentary dignity

The conference at the UP Assembly. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) The conference at the UP Assembly. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

As the two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference of India Region began at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday, one of the major concerns raised was the increasing disruptions caused by public representatives while raising issues in Legislatures. In his inaugural address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that while members should raise their issues strongly and with emotions, they should do so with discipline and with parliamentary dignity.

“At this time, we have a responsibility that we follow parliamentary traditions and rules, and the fundamental questions of the people could be raised through the Parliament,” Birla said while addressing speakers, deputy speakers and officers from different state Assemblies such as including Assam, Gujarat and Bihar. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary was also present.

“Our respected members should try to raise their issues strongly, emotionally but with control and discipline and by following parliamentary dignity and with decency,” the Speaker said.

Birla added that the role of public representative is very significant in a democracy as he acts as a bridge between the government and the public. He said the polling percentage in elections has been increasing since Independence, which is a sign of rising trust of public in democracy, but at the same time it increases the responsibility of the Legislatures.

He asserted that parliamentary discourse resonated vibrancy and dynamism of our democracy and norms of freedom of expression should imbibe informed and uninterrupted discussions. Thus parliamentary discussions should concur to established rules and norms.

“Our faith in democracy in very deep-rooted. Democracy is the soul of our nation. As far as faith in democracy is concerned, India is leading the world,” Birla said.

“India is a country where different religions, castes, languages, dialects exist. Unity in diversity has been the symbol of our country. Hence, our parliamentary traditions have always remained jeevant (alive) and active,” he said.

