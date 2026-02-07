Om Birla: Over 19 hours wasted due to disruptions in Budget Session

While Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments on Friday amid protests by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha saw replies from respective ministers concerning railways and agriculture, besides introduction of a number of private member Bills.

Friday was the second day when LS could not take up discussion on the Union Budget.

As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition MPs reached the Well, raising slogans and holding placards. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House, saying he “cannot run such a House”. He said that 19 hours and 13 minutes have been wasted due to disruptions in the current session.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Opposition MPs continued to protest and trooped into the Well of the House. Chairing the proceedings, MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti urged Opposition MPs to take their seats and put down placards and adjourned the House until Monday finding protesting members not relenting. Lok Sabha has seen disrupt­ions since Monday after LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by Birla to quote from an article on the ‘unpublished memoir’ of former Army chief M M Naravane.