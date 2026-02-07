Om Birla: Over 19 hours wasted due to disruptions in Budget Session

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
While Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments on Friday amid protests by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha saw replies from respective ministers concerning railways and agriculture, besides introduction of a number of private member Bills.
Friday was the second day when LS could not take up discussion on the Union Budget.
As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition MPs reached the Well, raising slogans and holding placards. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House, saying he “cannot run such a House”. He said that 19 hours and 13 minutes have been wasted due to disruptions in the current session.
As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Opposition MPs continued to protest and trooped into the Well of the House. Chairing the proceedings, MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti urged Opposition MPs to take their seats and put down placards and adjourned the House until Monday finding protesting members not relenting. Lok Sabha has seen disruptions since Monday after LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by Birla to quote from an article on the ‘unpublished memoir’ of former Army chief M M Naravane.
In Rajya Sabha, issues related to Railways and Agriculture were raised during Question Hour. In his reply on railway projects in Kerala, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said land acquisition was a serious problem in the state, with only around 14% of the land being acquired. “How will we develop the projects and how will we develop the railway lines if the state does not support?,” he said. He cited the example of Angamali-Sabarimala railway line and said: “I hope that the Angamali-Sabarimala land acquisition continues beyond the election also.”
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 8.48 crore farmers have been given digital IDs in 19 states and work is in progress in other states.
Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) introduced the Airline Passengers’ Rights Bill, seeking provisions to check exploitation in terms of air fares, compensation for undue delays, and loss or damage of luggage.
IUML’s Haris Beeran introduced a Bill to amend the Census Act of 1948 to insert a provision for at least one across-India census every 10 years. NCP (SP) member Fauzia Khan introduced a Bill to prohibit “casual online dating services…while promoting and regulating serious matrimonial services”, while BJP’s Sanjay Seth introduced one seeking free medical treatment and financial assistance to people suffering from rare and life-threatening diseases.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman in Turkey reported her wireless earbuds exploding, causing hearing loss. The makers have responded, but users are worried. Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak recommends precautions like limiting usage and keeping them clean and dry. If discomfort occurs, consult a doctor.