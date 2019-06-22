Will draw on best practices from other countries: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that he planned to engage with parliamentary democracies all over the world and draw on their best practices for conducting the Lok Sabha in a better manner. He was speaking to the media for the first time after his election to the high office on Wednesday.

Birla said he would strive for the enhancement of the House’s dignity and advised members to abide by rules.

He also made it clear he would not be guided by numerical strength in giving opportunity to MPs. Taking note of the fact that the 17th Lok Sabha had 265 first-time members, he felt that a special programme was needed for educating them about rules and procedures.

When a reporter asked him why he allowed introduction of the Bill against triple talaq as the convention had been that the Motion of Thanks to the Presidential Address was taken up first, the Speaker said rules take precedence over conventions. The business advisory committee, which comprised members belonging to different parties, had taken a decision on the issue, he said.