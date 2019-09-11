‘It’s this mindset…’: Congress’ Kapil Sibal jabs Lok Sabha speaker over ‘Brahmin’ remark

Taking a swipe at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for stating that “Brahmins are held in high regard in society by the virtue of their birth“, Congress leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday said, “it was this mindset that caters to a caste-ridden unequal India”.

“Om Birla: Speaker Lok Sabha said: ‘Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth’. It is this mindset that caters to a caste-ridden unequal India. We respect you Birlaji not because you are a Brahmin but because you are our Speaker in Lok Sabha,” the Congress leader tweeted.

The Lok Sabha Speaker triggered the row while speaking at a meeting of Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha in Kota on Sunday. He had said that Brahmins are held in high regard by birth because of their dedication, sacrifice and for guiding other communities.

“Brahmin samaj hamesha sampoorn samaj ko maargdarshan dete hue kaam karta hai. Aaj vartaman samay ke andar bhi, ek gaon ek dhani mein ek Brahmin parivar bhi rehta hai, toh woh Brahmin parivar apne samarpan aur seva ke kaaran, uska hamesha ucch sthan hota hai…Aur isiliye is samaj mein paida hone ke saath he, aapka samman, sampoorn samaj mein ucch roop se hota hai. (Brahmin community always works towards guiding all other communities, and the community has always held a guiding role in this nation. It has always played a role in spreading education and values in the society. And even today if just one Brahmin family lives in a village or a hutment, then that Brahmin family always holds a high position due to its dedication and service…hence, Brahmins are held in high regard in society by the virtue of their birth),” he had said.

Birla had also tweeted some pictures of the meeting appreciating the community, which attracted criticism on social media. Several social media users also demanded his resignation and said he should respect his position as the Speaker, which is held in high regard.

Kavita Srivastava, Rajasthan president of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) had condemned Birla’s statement and demanded that he withdraw his words, saying that, “to establish a community’s supremacy or declare one community over other communities is against Article 14 of the Constitution. This, in a way, demeans other castes and promotes casteism.” Srivastava had also announced that PUCL will send a complaint against Birla to President Ram Nath Kovind.